Portion of North Friendship Rd. closed in McCracken Co., KY

North Friendship Road is closed at the intersection of Maryland Street due to an incident with a semi on Tuesday morning, June 27.

While attempting to turn onto North Friendship Road the semi's trailer tires left the roadway, causing the vehicle to become stuck.

The road is expected to be closed for approximately one to two hours.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route at this time.

