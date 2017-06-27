Louisville man charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, Clifton Ray Geary Jr., 50, hired a hitman to drive to Florida to "kidnap, hurt and kill" the victim if Geary wasn't paid approximately $600,000. It is not yet clear whether the murder was carried out.

Geary is charged with solicitation to commit murder.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 14-year-old stabbed to death

+ Shooting in southwest Jefferson Co.

+ Shooting in Russell neighborhood

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.