Louisville man charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Louisville man charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Clifton Ray Geary Jr. (Source: LMDC) Clifton Ray Geary Jr. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, Clifton Ray Geary Jr., 50, hired a hitman to drive to Florida to "kidnap, hurt and kill" the victim if Geary wasn't paid approximately $600,000. It is not yet clear whether the murder was carried out.

Geary is charged with solicitation to commit murder.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
+ 14-year-old stabbed to death
+ Shooting in southwest Jefferson Co.
+ Shooting in Russell neighborhood

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly