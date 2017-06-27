Charlie Sheen sells Babe Ruth's World Series ring

Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. (Source: Lelands/CNN)

(CNN) - Two pieces of baseball history will soon be up for grabs.

Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring.

Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.

That deal became part of baseball legend, known as the "Curse of the Bambino."

Bids for the ring have reached $600,000 on the auction site Lelands, while the contract is north of $400,000.

Sheen said he's kept the items in pristine shape over the past few decades and is ready to hand them off to another collector.

The 'Murderers Row' lineup for the '27 Yankees included Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri. New York defeated the Pirates in four straight to win the Series.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.