LIVE: Crews 'acting like two people still in home' after explosion; coroner on scene

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The coroner is at the scene of a house explosion in Evansville.

It happened around 8:30 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.

Police say three people, two adults and a child, were hurt in the explosion. A witness told 14 News that she went out and covered up one of the adults and the child with wet towels.

All three were taken to an area hospital. No word yet on how bad they were hurt.

We're told crews are now searching through the debris. Firefighters said they are "acting like two people are still in the home."

Vectren is also on scene and we're told they have shut off gas and electric to surrounding homes.

