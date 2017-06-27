Miller, IU agree to 7 year contract

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - The new men's head basketball coach at Indiana University has agreed on a contract with the school.
Archie Miller, 38, was hired March 25 to replace Tom Crean. Before coming to IU, Miller had been the men's head coach at the University of Dayton for six years.
Miller's contract, which is retroactive to the date of his hiring, is a seven-year deal worth $24 million and averaging $3.35 million in annual compensation.
IU says Miller's base salary will be $550,000 per year, plus an additional $1.65 to $1.95 million annually, which will increase by $50,000 annually over the duration of the contract, in outside marketing and promotional income.
Miller will also earn $1 million annually in deferred compensation. The contract includes performance-based bonuses, some of which are:
