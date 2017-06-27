Miller, IU agree to 7 year contract

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - The new men's head basketball coach at Indiana University has agreed on a contract with the school.

Archie Miller, 38, was hired March 25 to replace Tom Crean. Before coming to IU, Miller had been the men's head coach at the University of Dayton for six years.

Miller's contract, which is retroactive to the date of his hiring, is a seven-year deal worth $24 million and averaging $3.35 million in annual compensation.

IU says Miller's base salary will be $550,000 per year, plus an additional $1.65 to $1.95 million annually, which will increase by $50,000 annually over the duration of the contract, in outside marketing and promotional income.

Miller will also earn $1 million annually in deferred compensation. The contract includes performance-based bonuses, some of which are:

$125,000 for NCAA multiyear APR scores over 950

$125,000 for playing no more than one regular season non-conference opponent with an RPI rating above 300 as reported on the final ratings of espn.com from the season prior

$125,000 for winning the Big Ten Conference regular season title

$50,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament

$25,000 for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament

$35,000 for making the Sweet 16

$50,000 for making the Elite Eight

$125,000 for making the Final Four

$250,000 for winning the NCAA Championship

$50,000 for being named Big Ten Coach of the Year

$50,000 for being named National Coach of the Year

