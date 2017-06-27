Alabama man accused of stealing Atlanta Braves golf cart

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at the Atlanta Braves stadium and crashing it.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Braves. A warrant says a witness chased Stephens after he crashed the golf cart into a metal pole around 1:40 a.m. last Wednesday. He then fled on foot before he was arrested.
Cobb County jail records show that Stephens is charged with obstruction and theft. He was released on bond.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
