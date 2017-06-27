LIVE COVERAGE: Redstone Arsenal lockdown lifted; investigation underway

Friends and family getting news of this possible active shooter are understandably concerned. One of them tells us she's been in contact with people inside through social media.

An emergency situation seems to be under control at Redstone Arsenal following the report of a possible active shooter. The lockdown on the Arsenal was lifted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.



[WE ARE STREAMING LIVE NOW | TAP FOR LIVE COVERAGE]



Officials are asking everyone to stay clear of the Redstone Arsenal Sparkman Complex. An investigation is currently underway.



Personnel not near that area have been instructed to resume normal duties.



All gates were closed at 10:00 a.m. following reports of a possible active shooter.



Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are responding to the scene.

The Marshall Space Flight Center sent an alert at 10:00a.m. Tuesday warning that a "situation exists near the Sparkman Center, RSA bldg. 5301." The message asked for people to avoid the area.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

[LISTEN: Witness describes situation inside the Arsenal]

A second message sent at 10:30 read: "An active shooter has been reported at the RSA Sparkman Center. Personnel in this area take protective action now. This is not a drill."

The Redstone Arsenal is a military installation in northern Alabama. The United States Materiel Command, the Army’s Aviation and Missile Command, the Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center all operate within the base.

It is most well-known for its NASA facilities, where engineers test rocket propulsion.

It is home to 36,000 - 40,000 personnel per day.



An active shooter drill was planned for tomorrow, however, officials tell us the current situation is not part of the drill.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

