Miller Time: Indiana coach cashes in with $24 million deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - New Indiana coach Archie Miller will make $24 million under his seven-year deal - and potentially even more in bonuses.
Miller accepted the job in March, but the athletic department didn't announce details of the contract until Tuesday.
He will receive a base salary of $550,000 per year and $1 million in deferred income each season. Miller also will receive an additional $1.85 million in outside marketing and promotional income - and will get a $50,000 per year raise each year through March 2024.
Miller can earn a $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship. He can earn an additional $125,000 for a Big Ten regular-season title, reaching the Final Four and producing multiyear Academic Progress Rate scores over 950.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.More >>
Determined not to spend their lives in prison, two inmates decided to court the death penalty by killing fellow inmates, one of them tells The Associated Press.More >>
Prosecutors trying to convict former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of violating a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants displayed comments he made in news releases and TV interviews in which he bragged about immigration enforcementMore >>
Prosecutors trying to convict former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of violating a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants displayed comments he made in news releases and TV interviews in which he bragged about immigration enforcementMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump to forge ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countriesMore >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.More >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
The Trump administration is set to authorize the $2 billion sale of unarmed surveillance drones to IndiaMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Now that the Senate has written its health care bill, the next challenge for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is getting his party to vote for itMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when they kick off their "All the Hits" tour later this monthMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a presidentMore >>