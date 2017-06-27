Stabbing suspect's mother claims daughter was bullied; victim's family says not true

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family members and the coroner have identified a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed to death Monday night during an altercation over alleged bullying, but they insist Madison Branch was not involved in the bullying.

Police said Branch was stabbed in the stomach just before 6 p.m. Monday outside a Portland gas station by 19-year-old Tiffany R. James. Branch later died of her injuries at a Louisville hospital. James has been charged with murder.

A police report said James confessed to the stabbing, which happened outside the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street. Her family told WAVE 3 News Monday night that James stabbed Branch while defending James' younger sister who they said had been bullied for up to two years.

At James’ first court appearance Tuesday morning, her mother said she was defending herself when she stabbed 14 year-old Branch.

“She was defending herself. This has been ongoing way too long - about three years now,” Debra James said. “Social media played a huge role in my daughter trying to commit suicide. Stop the bullying. This is not leading anywhere.”

James said the feud started several years ago at Westport Middle School.

But Branch's family told WAVE 3 News reporter Kasey Cunningham on Tuesday that, although the James girls were the targets of bullies, Madison Branch was never involved. They said that on Monday night, Madison was accidentally stabbed while trying to defend a friend that Tiffany James had "jumped," a friend the Branches said also was not involved in the bullying.

“My niece wasn't a bully. She's a victim,” Christy Branch said. “We will make sure that she gets justice. We are her voice.”

The Branch family says it has passed all of the information it has about the persons they describe as the real bullies to police, and are hoping to clear Madison of the bullying allegations.

“How could somebody sit there and look at a child and have so much anger and animosity in them to stab them?” Madison’s father James Roberts asked. “She'll always be our angel. She'll always be looking down on us. But knowing we can’t see her or talk to her no more, it hurts, it hurts a lot. She had a lot a lot going for her.”

