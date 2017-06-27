City leaders urge community to call anonymous tip line

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For some time, Louisville Metro police have been making a plea that they need the communities help to stop the violence. One of the ways they ask for assistance is through their anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD. It's a number that is repeated over and over again, but is it truly anonymous? City leaders came together on Tuesday to reassure the public that it is.

The LMPD anonymous tip line has been around since October 2004. In the first year, 8,600 tips came in, and that number jumped to 99,000 tips in 2016. Of those 99,000 tips, 12,500 were crime related tips.



"Crime is not committed in a vacuum," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Most instances somebody saw something, they heard something, they know they can help out."



You can submit a tip one of three ways:

By phone call to 574-LMPD (5673)

Sending a text to the number 274637 type LMPD, plus your tip

Online at louisville.gov

Contrary to what many people think, when you submit a tip it s not recorded, there is no caller ID, and they don't want to know your name. When a tip is entered, the person taking the tip doesn't even use gender identity of the person giving

the tip.



"We don't use he/she said," said Susan Bowling, Spokeswoman for the LMPD Service Center. "If the tipster said this person is my neighbor, we would never enter that into a tip."



"We've already had 66 homicides in our city this year compared to last when we had 55 on this date," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said. "Unfortunately, half of these homicides have yet to be solved. We owe it to the victims and the victim's families to do all we can to make and arrest and hold someone accountable for these crimes."



In 2016, Bowling said the call center, which is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, received 508 crime tips that were able to lead to arrests of 601 people.



