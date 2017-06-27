Greek weapons enthusiast charged over balcony shooting range

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek police say they have arrested an elderly man for allegedly setting up an improvised firing range on his balcony in a densely populated area and using guns he owned illegally for target practice.
A police statement Tuesday says one of the handgun shots the man allegedly fired at a wooden target fixed to his balcony railings hit a neighboring flat in Piraeus, the Greek capital's harbor. Nobody was hurt.
The statement said a search of the 72-year-old suspect's apartment produced five illegally owned handguns. Officers also found 21 shotguns - most of them licensed legally - a sword, a silencer, an axe, a Taser, knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
The man was arrested Saturday and charged with firearms law violations and attempted grievous bodily harm.
