Greek weapons enthusiast charged over balcony shooting range

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek police say they have arrested an elderly man for allegedly setting up an improvised firing range on his balcony in a densely populated area and using guns he owned illegally for target practice.

A police statement Tuesday says one of the handgun shots the man allegedly fired at a wooden target fixed to his balcony railings hit a neighboring flat in Piraeus, the Greek capital's harbor. Nobody was hurt.

The statement said a search of the 72-year-old suspect's apartment produced five illegally owned handguns. Officers also found 21 shotguns - most of them licensed legally - a sword, a silencer, an axe, a Taser, knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The man was arrested Saturday and charged with firearms law violations and attempted grievous bodily harm.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.