DATA: Jefferson County leads state in drug-overdose deaths

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New research out Tuesday confirms that fentanyl is driving up opiod deaths in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy released some staggering statistics about the heroin crisis throughout the state.

The 2016 Overdose Fatality Report uses data from Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics.

Some of the most damning statistics are outlined below:

+ Jefferson County had the most overdose deaths of any county with 364, up from 268 in the 2015 report. It also had the largest year-to-year increase in overdose fatalities.

+ Leslie County had the highest number of deaths on a per capita basis, followed by Bell, Powell, Gallatin and Campbell counties.

+ Those most likely to lose their lives to a drug overdose were people between the ages of 35 and 44. More than 400 in that age group died in 2016.

+ The largest decrease occurred in Kenton County, which had 22 fewer fatalities in 2016 compared to the previous year.

+ Other counties with significant declines include Bell County, which declined by 10, and Knox County, which declined by 8.

+ The top five counties for heroin-related overdose deaths are:

1. Jefferson County (122)

2. Fayette County (48)

3. Kenton County (20)

4. Campbell County (17)

5. Boone County (12)

>> READ the full report here

+ The top five counties for overdose deaths by county, per capita, are:

1. Leslie County (66.25)

2. Bell County (58.53)

3. Powell County (56.51)

4. Gallatin County (56.19)

5. Campbell County (52.05)

+ The top five counties for fentanyl-related deaths are:

1. Jefferson County (182)

2. Fayette County (59)

3. Kenton County (26)

4. Boone County (25)

5. Campbell County (21)

+ The top five counties for deaths related to heroin and fentanyl in combination are:

1. Jefferson County (59)

2. Campbell County (21)

3. Fayette County (20)

4. Boone County (12)

5. Kenton County (11)

