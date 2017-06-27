2 people assaulted by man near UofL campus

Both victims were pushed to the ground by an unknown man Tuesday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville staff member was among two people assaulted near campus Tuesday morning by a man who got away.

According to a safety bulletin sent to the campus community shortly after the incidents, the staff person was pushed to the ground by an unknown man about 8:35 a.m. The employee had just exited a TARC bus at Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and was en route to work at the Health Science Campus.

Police said the suspect then walked to Floyd Street and Ali, where he pushed another person to the ground before continuing west on Ali.

The suspect didn't take anything from either victim and no injuries were reported.

Officers with the University of Louisville and Louisville Metro Police Departments are investigating the incidents and are actively patroling the area in an effort to locate the man who committed both offenses.

He is described as an African-American man in his 30s with a thin build. He's believe to be between 5'5" and 5'7" tall. He was last seen wearing blue pants, and light blue button down shirt, and orange Croc-type shoes.

Anyone who sees a man fitting the description, should call ULPD at 502-852-6111 immediately.

Members of the university community are urged to remain vigilant and observant.

