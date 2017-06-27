Melber, KY man accused of assaulting officer

It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Oldham County Dispatch says the both crashes are in the northbound lanes approximately a half-mile apart.More >>
Oldham County Dispatch says the both crashes are in the northbound lanes approximately a half-mile apart.More >>
Madison Branch died of her injuries at a Louisville hospital.More >>
Madison Branch died of her injuries at a Louisville hospital.More >>
As people continue to work more and have less time to cook, the idea of fresh healthy meals on the go is cooking up big business for three area companies. The companies are targeting a growing number of people who are trying low calorie or low carb diets or just want to eat healthy food versus chips or candy from a work vending machine.More >>
As people continue to work more and have less time to cook, the idea of fresh healthy meals on the go is cooking up big business for three area companies. The companies are targeting a growing number of people who are trying low calorie or low carb diets or just want to eat healthy food versus chips or candy from a work vending machine.More >>
New research out Tuesday confirms that fentanyl is driving up opiod deaths in Kentucky.More >>
New research out Tuesday confirms that fentanyl is driving up opiod deaths in Kentucky.More >>