Melber, KY man accused of assaulting officer

A Melber, Kentucky man is accused of assaulting an officer.

John D. Mahan, 34, was charged with assault third degree on a police officer, two counts of menacing, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to Kentucky State Police, they responded to Michael Road in Graves County at around 5 p.m. on Saturday and arrested Mahan. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Graves County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

