HIV Testing Day shines light on community continuing to recover

The Scott County Health Department said they've seen a very slow increase in HIV cases. (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

AUSTIN, IN (WAVE) - It was two years ago that opioid drug use prompted a critical HIV outbreak in a small town.

Dozens of people tested positive that year in Austin, Indiana.

190 people in Scott County tested positive for HIV in 2015, and because there isn’t a cure, those numbers will never be erased. Now, Scott County stands at 219 positive HIV cases. It’s a sign of progress for those that worked so hard to make a difference.

“We’ve had a very, very slow increase in numbers, which is the ultimate goal,” Scott County Health Department Preparedness Coordinator Patti Hall said.

Hall can look back on the last two years and feel good about just how far her community has come since the HIV outbreak two years ago.

“We’ve got a lot of resources available where we can get people into recovery, into treatment,” Hall said.

In observance of National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, free screening was readily available along Highway 31 in Scottsburg at the site of the future new home of the health department.

“We’re just trying to get the word out that it is not the death sentence that it once was some 20 years ago,” Hall said.

Since 2015, the county has been able to step up their approach. To get beyond the positive test and to the root of the problem, they’ve hired two new employees that are able to focus on HIV outbreak and testing.

“It has brought the resources in and it has opened the eyes of people in the community,” Hall said.

So far, it seems like the changes are working. Rick Wilson is preparing for a free concert, music with a message, in Austin Community Park.



“13 years ago, I got clean and sober,” Wilson said. “I am a recovering methamphetamine addict. It took losing everything before I finally came to my senses one day, and realized that I really didn’t want to live this way anymore.”

The addict turned minister will share his recovery story along side several others Tuesday night.

“We want people to take away that there is hope for their addiction, and that they do not have to stay trapped in their addiction,” Wilson said.

The ultimate goal is to offer a helping hand at a critical time.

“We are hoping that we will now be known as a recovering community, and not an HIV infected community,” Hall said.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Scott County offers free HIV testing five days a week.

