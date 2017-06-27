Ben Rhodes teaming up with Louisville City FC

If you have yet to make it to a game, you might want to fit one in your schedule.

Louisville native Ben Rhodes will carry the shield logo of hometown soccer team, Louisville City FC, over the doors of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ride when the circuit makes its Thursday, July 6 stop at Kentucky Speedway, it was announced Tuesday.

To highlight the partnership between Louisville’s pro driver and pro club, Rhodes is set to appear Saturday at Louisville Slugger Field, where he’ll meet with fans and perform the coin toss before LouCity’s game against Ottawa Fury FC.

“It just made sense to align the city’s top driver with the city’s team, especially with Ben racing so close to home,” said LouCity spokesman Jonathan Lintner. “We hope our supporters will back another great local talent with Ben now part of the Louisville City family moving forward.”

When gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Rhodes’ No. 27 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota Tundra will be situated at the Overlook Deck. Fans can meet the NASCAR star there while scoring discounted craft and lager beers as well as meal deal at the pregame Party by the Pitch.

Once LouCity vs. Ottawa kicks off, Rhodes is looking forward to time with fans at Slugger Field.

“I'm thrilled to have Louisville City FC on my truck for my race at Kentucky Speedway,” Rhodes said. “It’s the big homecoming race for me, so having support from the team is pretty cool. Soccer is a fun sport to watch, but it's a new world for me just as I'm sure racing is to them.

“This is a really neat way to be involved in the community and meet some cool athletes. I'm going to have a blast learning from the players.”

Rhodes, a 20-year-old graduate of Holy Cross High School, drives for ThorSport Racing in his second full-time season in NASCAR’s Truck Series. He’s looking for his first victory but has been in contention for a number of wins, including at the Kansas Speedway in May when he led with eight laps to go before a bolt on the track went through the radiator, causing an engine failure.

Tickets are available to see Rhodes in the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at KentuckySpeedway.com/tickets. The race will also air live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Official release from Louisville City FC