McDonnell reflects on another trip to the College World Series

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - 11 seasons, four trips to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The numbers are impressive, but UofL head coach Dan McDonnell is about to rest on his laurels. He's already back at work, hosting a summer camp for kids this week.

UofL was eliminated from the College World Series after 4-3 loss to TCU on Thursday night.

"When you get back and you close up shop, and you meet with everybody and you get a chance to kind of evaluate the season, it brings a smile and a joy to heart and the reality," McDonnell said. "What a special group and these guys deserve to be recognized."

The final number are staggering, 53-12, and a team that produced multiple Major League draft picks, including #4 overall selection Brendan McKay. Success made even sweeter on the heels of emotional Super Regional losses at home the past two seasons.

"You're reminded how hard it is to get there and every coach reminds you of that, everybody who sends you a congratulations, email, or a phone call or a text, knowing how bad they want to be there, knowing how they wish if their season had to end it would end in Omaha," McDonnell said.

"We realize that only one of the eight teams feels good, really good, leaving Omaha, but the other seven, you've just got to keep your head high and you've got to realize the accomplishment to get there. It's like the Final Four in basketball, it's like making the final four in football. I mean just just to get to that point, it means you had an unbelievable regular season and you had a really good run through the postseason," the Cards coach added."

McDonnell also said that the experience of getting to Omaha will prove to be invaluable to talented group that he'll have back for another run in 2018.

