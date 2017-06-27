Crashes slow I-71 heading into Oldham Co.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two separate crashes are slowing traffic on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

Oldham County Dispatch says the both crashes are in the northbound lanes. One is at mile marker 12.5, the second at mile marker 13.\

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fresh meal delivery is big business for 3 Louisville companies

+ 2 people assaulted by man near UofL campus

+ Louisville man charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

TRIMARC cameras show northbound I-71 traffic backed up into Louisville Metro to the Gene Snyder Freeway (KY 841/I-265).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.