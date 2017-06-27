Dog owner hopes Facebook post will help bring her beloved pet home

The Kennedy family, in Hardin County, hopes a Facebook post will help bring their missing dog Rudy home.

(WAVE) - A family in Hardin County has turned to social media to try to find their missing dog.

(Scroll down below to see the Facebook post)

Amanda Kennedy said her dog Rudy was swept away during Friday's flash flooding.

The family lives near Clear Creek, and Rudy was last spotted being taken away with the current along Lower Colesburg Road.

At the time he was swept away, the yellow collie-retriever mix was wearing a black collar and a gray flea collar.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, people have shared this Facebook post about Rudy's disappearance nearly 2,000 times:

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.