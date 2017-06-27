Fire crews respond to apartment blaze in Lyndon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews have responded to a fire at an apartment building in Lyndon.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed it happened at 8108 Lake Terrace shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Video from Air 3 at about 5:40 p.m. showed several fire trucks but no flames. Several dozen residents were seen milling around in the parking lot as well.

Information about injuries were not immediately available, nor was it known how the fire started.

