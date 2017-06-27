Former UofL basketball player presents jersey to Dequante Hobbs' family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former UofL basketball player has reached out to the family of a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table.

The death of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr. shook the city last month.

And Tuesday, former UofL player Luke Whitehead presented his parents with a jersey made in memory of Dequante.

It bears his nickname, "Lil DQ," and his favorite number -- 7.

His mother said he was a big UofL fan, and would have never taken the jersey off.

"I just want to let you all know that your son has inspired me to step up and try to do whatever I can do to help bring peace to the city," Whitehead said. "And I truly believe that he's going to inspire a lot of other people as well."

Dequante's parents said they've gotten a lot of support from the community, and it keeps them going.

