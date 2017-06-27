Man who police say drunkenly solicited women, children released on bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the charges were translated from English to Spanish on Tuesday morning, Fermin Vazquez shook his head in denial in a downtown Louisville courtroom.

Witnesses said the 30-year-old exposed himself to children and women, whom he's also accused of trying to solicit.

Police said his alcohol level was more than three times the legal driving limit, and he was in possession of a stolen rifle.

Vazquez faces a list of charges, including attempted sex abuse.

He's out on a $5,000 bond, with orders to have no firearms and no contact with children or the witnesses.

