Four Roses opens new $10.4 million facility

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday was an important day for a bourbon company with deep roots in Kentucky.

Four Roses hosted the grand opening of its new bottling facility on the Bullitt County side of Coxs Creek.

The new building is a sprawling 60,000-square-foot space that houses two bottling lines, support areas and office space.

"To project ourselves into the future, and to be able to supply the market, this was an absolute necessity," Four Roses Chief Operations Officer Ryan Ashley said.

The new $10.4 million dollar bottling facility is part of a $54 million expansion plan that will allow Four Roses to double its production. The expansion, due to be completed in 2018, includes both the company's Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Coxs Creek and Lawrenceburg distillery.

