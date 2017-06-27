Waffle House to open restaurant in downtown Louisville

For some time, Louisville Metro police have been making a plea that they help from the community to stop the violence. One of the ways they ask for assistance is through their anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD. It's a number that is repeated over and over again, but is it truly anonymous? City leaders came together on Tuesday to reassure the public that it is.More >>
For some time, Louisville Metro police have been making a plea that they help from the community to stop the violence. One of the ways they ask for assistance is through their anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD. It's a number that is repeated over and over again, but is it truly anonymous? City leaders came together on Tuesday to reassure the public that it is.More >>
190 people in Scott County tested positive for HIV in 2015, and because there isn’t a cure, those numbers will never be erased. Now, Scott County stands at 219 positive HIV cases.More >>
190 people in Scott County tested positive for HIV in 2015, and because there isn’t a cure, those numbers will never be erased. Now, Scott County stands at 219 positive HIV cases.More >>
A new Waffle House is scheduled to open in downtown Louisville, WAVE 3 News has learned.More >>
A new Waffle House is scheduled to open in downtown Louisville, WAVE 3 News has learned.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.More >>
Four Roses hosted the grand opening of its new bottling facility on the Bullitt County side of Cox's Creek.More >>
Four Roses hosted the grand opening of its new bottling facility on the Bullitt County side of Cox's Creek.More >>