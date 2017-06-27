Waffle House to open restaurant in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new Waffle House is scheduled to open in downtown Louisville, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Its corporate office in Georgia confirmed Tuesday that the location will be built at 209 South First Street. (See a map here)

The restaurant's early target for an opening date is January 2019.

The lot was purchased for $618,000. Now it's on to finalizing permits and applications with the city.

The chain said it expects to employ about 30 people.

