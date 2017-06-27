5 council members design work group to amend sex-harassment policy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A petition calling for the temporary removal of Metro councilman Dan Johnson has collected nearly 100 signatures.

His two colleagues who have accused him of inappropriate behavior have been chosen to lead a new anti-harassment work group.

Councilwoman Jessica Green said Johnson grabbed her rear during a news conference this month. Also, an aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet claims Johnson d ropped his pants in front of her in a parking lot.

The names on the petition belong to several members of the community as well as a few attorneys. The petition circulated just a day before the Metro Council members met for their work session Tuesday.

During that session, they discussed possible changes to Metro Council’s anti-harassment policy.

"I appreciated the gesture immensely," Green said.

Ninety signatures have been collected on the petition seeking the immediate temporary removal of Johnson.

"I was very encouraged about the fact that so many legal colleagues of mine and so many people I respect in the community understand this is a very serious issue," Green said.

That issue is what they are working to fix. Several Metro Council members met to discuss updating the policy that would apply to council members.

"As of right now there is no policy and procedure that is in place that prevents anybody from coming into the building, preventing anyone from doing anything," Green said.

Green and Leet both described a hostile work environment. Green mentioned that people should not be concerned about whether a "perpetrator or a predator is going to leap out at any second."

Green's and Leet’s guidelines highlight the reporting process after sexual harassment has occurred, including talking to the immediate supervisor or using an anonymous tipline.

"To take the political out of it and to make it neutral and ensure protection and I think that’s the one thing that they’ve realized," Leet said. "Kind of in the special category is that it doesn’t allow special protection for everyone."

The councilwomen also suggest reporting the complaint to a third-party investigator once the complaint is received.

"I do think that the leadership really should take a serious look at whether or not the environment is one that is comfortable for especially the women who are in this building," Green said.

This work group said it will meet again on July 10 to finalize its draft and take it before the council on July 18. WAVE 3 News reached out to Johnson’s attorney, but he did not comment.

