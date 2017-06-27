LG&E pipeline project near completion after more than 20 years

Employee Tom Murphy said for years LG&E has put band aids on the problems to fix them. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LG&E said the project is part of a larger effort to increase safety. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric's pipeline replacement project is near completion.

Tuesday, LG&E crews installed the last 500 miles of new natural gas pipelines between 3rd and 4th Street, behind the Louisville Palace. The project has been in the works for 20 years, and will replace old iron and steel lines.

"For years, we put band aids on them to fix them," Tom Murphy of LG&E said. "Finally the company said 'enough's enough,' and our management team decided we're going to fix our problem."

The company said replacing the pipelines wasn't an original requirement when the program first started, but the project is a part of a larger effort to increase safety within their natural gas system.

LG&E serves more than 324,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and several other surrounding counties, according to a news release.

