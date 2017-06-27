Ark Encounter accused of denying woman with service dog

An Alabama woman claims her family and their service dog Gizzy were denied access to the Ark Encounter, a Noah's Ark exhibit in Williamstown.



“I have a service dog. She alerts my husband and son by barking if I have a crisis with Myasthenia Gravis. She is registered,” said Tiffany Douglas.



Myasthenia Gravis is defined as is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the skeletal muscle, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Woman says her family and its service dog "Gizzy" were denied entry into the Ark Encounter as staff didn't recognize her disability @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PBNGqTPQEs — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) June 28, 2017

Douglas traveled six hours to see the Ark on Saturday.

She said she was disappointed by the way things turned out and had to explain to three employees why she was required to have a service dog.

An Ark spokeswoman said they were looking into the matter.

She said they do not allow service dogs in for mental health issues.

They referred us to their policy about service animals:



"At the Ark Encounter, a “service animal” is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.

"Animals that are only used for “comfort,” “therapy,” or “emotional support” do not meet the definition of a service animal.

"No animals except for service animals assisting a person with a disability, or service animals with a qualified trainer, are allowed at the Ark Encounter."

