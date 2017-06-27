Young girls raise $1,500 to feed hungry kids

Kylie and Noelle raised $1,500 to go towards feeding hungry kids. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pair of young girls in WAVE Country collected over 100 boxes of cereal for hungry kids

Kylie Cox, 11, and Noelle Bailley, 12, said they heard about WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee's Recipe to End Hunger food drive, and were inspired to help out.

The focus of the drive was to collect food for kids who may go without over the summer without access to food at school.

After collecting the cereal, the girls decided to take their mission even further and reached out to others for help.

"We thought that we would just call our friends and family and go around to our favorite businesses," Cox said. "They without question wanted to give money."

The pair raised $1,500 to feed hungry kids.



