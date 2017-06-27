Young girls raise $1,500 to feed hungry kids

Kylie Cox, 11, and Noelle Bailley, 12, said they heard about WAVE 3 anchor Dawne Gee's Recipe to End Hunger food drive, and were inspired to help out.More >>
The board approved the measure on Tuesday night with a vote of six to one.More >>
His two colleagues who have accused him of inappropriate behavior have been chosen to lead a new anti-harassment work group.More >>
Pension plans will be frozen in 2023, meaning employees will stop accumulating benefits.More >>
Madison Branch died of her injuries at a Louisville hospital.More >>
