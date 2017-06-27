UofL's Comerford wins 100m freestyle in record time at U.S. National Championship

Indianapolis, IN (WAVE) - Mallory Comerford is a big fan of racing in Indianapolis.

Just three months after tying Olympic champion Katie Ledecky for a National Championship in the 200 yard freestyle, Comerford set a U.S. Open Record on her way to a win in the 100 meter freestyle at the U.S. National Championship meet in Indianapolis.

Her time of 52.81 seconds is the third fastest in the world this year. Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel finished second. Olympic Gold medalist and former UofL star Kelsi Worrell was fourth.

"I was just training hard and racing my own race and whatever happened happened," Comerford said. "We've been working really hard and I've been really trying to figure out long course and it's finally nice for it to be clicking and I just love to race, so getting out there and racing and being able to race next to Kelsi is always fun."

The win gives Comerford a spot on the U.S. team for the World Championships later this summer in Budapest.

