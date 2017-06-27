JCPS approves Young Males of Color Academy

The board approved the measure on Tuesday night with a vote of six to one. (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has given the green light for the Young Males of Color Academy.

The board approved the measure on Tuesday night with a vote of six to one.

The Academy will enroll 150 6th grade African-American males, with a culturally relevant curriculum. That number could expand to 450, according to work session documents.

The goal is to even the achievement gap between minority and non-white students.

The board heard from 24 speakers during the school board meeting, and nearly all were in favor of the program.

"Sometimes they don't come from the best households," JCPS graduate Ahmaad Edmund said. "But, they should go to school and be given the opportunity to thrive, and to be the best that they can be."

JCPS is using the Carter H. Woodson Academy in Lexington as a model.

The Academy is expected to open in the 2018 to 2019 school year, but the district hasn't nailed down an exact location.

