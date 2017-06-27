McKay gets record signing bonus from Rays

Brendan McKay is already setting records as a pro.
The former UofL star signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Rays organization on Tuesday. McKay gets a signing bonus of $7.007.500. It is a record since the current draft signing system, with picks slotted, began in 2012.
McKay was the 4th in the Major League Draft on June 12.
(Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)
