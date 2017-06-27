The Latest: Suspected shooter of deputy identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a law enforcement officer shot in Sacramento (all times local):
8:55 a.m.
Authorities have released the name of a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2tkRNwR ) that 27-year-old Nicory Marquis Spann was arrested for shooting a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy in the face with his own service weapon at a light-rail station Tuesday night.
The deputy was identified as Alex Ladwig, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's department.
Ladwig underwent surgery for a gunshot to the jaw and is in stable condition.
The shooting happened at a light rail station.
Authorities say the deputy and the shooter got into a fight, which escalated into a shooting. It's not clear what started the fight.
___
8:30 a.m.
Authorities say a Sacramento County transit deputy who was shot in the face at a light-rail station is out of surgery and in stable condition.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the suspect was arrested Tuesday night following the shooting.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2tkRNwR ) the deputy underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the jaw.
The shooting happened at the Regional Transit light rail station near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80 in Sacramento.
Turnbull says the deputy and the shooter got into a fight, which escalated into a shooting. It's not clear what started the fight.
___
10:00 p.m.
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting a transit officer in the face has been arrested at a motel.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the suspect was found hiding in an alcove late Tuesday.
Turnbull says the deputy is in surgery.
The officer is a four-year veteran with Regional Transit District police.
The suspect was arrested after a SWAT team searched for him room to room.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
