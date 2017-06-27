New Texas Roadhouse location opening on Shelbyville Road

The new location is expected to open in October 2017, according to a spokesman for Texas Roadhouse. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Texas Roadhouse is moving locations in Louisville.

Travis Doster, spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse, confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that the location on Dutchmans Lane will closing, making way for a new location in St. Matthews.

The new site on Shelbyville Road will be built from the ground up, and will seat around 260 patrons. It will also be 1,000 square feet larger, according to Doster.

Employees at the Dutchmans Lane restaurant will not lose their jobs; instead, Doster said employees will be transferred to the new location.

The Dutchmans Lane location has been open since 1996. The lease on the property does not officially end until December 2017.

The new Texas Roadhouse site on Shelbyville Road is expected to open at the end of October 2017, according to Doster.

