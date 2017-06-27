California sheriff deputy shot in face; condition unknown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

California sheriff deputy shot in face; condition unknown

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A transit deputy was shot in the face Monday at a light rail station in Sacramento after getting into a fight with a suspect. His condition is unknown, authorities said.

The deputy was conscious and talking as he was being transported to a hospital by ambulance, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

"It's promising that he was talking as he was leaving the scene in the ambulance," Turnbull said.

The shooting happened Monday evening at the Regional Transit light rail station near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80.

The deputy, who is assigned to the light rail station where the attacked happened, first radioed to say he was in a fight with a suspect near the light rail platform and minutes later radioed back to say shots had been fired. It's not clear what started the fight, Turnbull said.

Other deputies and officers with Sacramento police and the California Highway Patrol responded quickly. Among them were deputies on a sheriff's helicopter who saw the suspect run into a Red Roof Inn hotel.

About 100 officers were at the scene, and a SWAT team was clearing rooms at the hotel as of Monday evening, he said.

"We're going to clear it methodically," Turnbull said. "They are going to take their time for officer safety reasons and also for the safety of the occupants that are still at the motel."

He advised occupants to shelter in place until they were contacted by law enforcement.

Traffic was blocked for several blocks around the hotel, and light rail stations in the area were closed.

