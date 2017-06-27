Cards back at work, hosting campers after College World Series run

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - The games future stars are on the field this week at Jim Patterson Stadium, learning from players and coaches in one of the best programs in the country.

"It's about more than yourself you know it's about coming out here with these kids and giving back to the community is awesome, and they are getting better at baseball while they are doing it," said UofL outfielder Ryan Summers.

Cards head coach Dan McDonnell and his team just returned from Omaha, Nebraska, and a fourth trip to the College World Series in his 11 seasons in Louisville.

"I've seen the value of going to Omaha and all the games on ESPN and all the exposure," McDonnell said. "There's little kids watching, they are kids who want to be the next Brendan McKay, Drew Ellis, Kade McClure, Devin Hairston."

Some of these youngsters are already thinking big picture, foregoing college going straight to the pros.

"It would be fun to go to the MLB because baseball has the most money," Xavier Jordan said.

Logan Whelan added, "I want to play baseball. I want to be famous and make a lot of money. I want to be rich, it's kind of everyone's dream."

The camp continues through Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

