Mom's boyfriend gets life in killing of girl dubbed Baby Doe

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo, Rachelle Bond testifies in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The former boyfriend of Bond, Michael McCarthy, is charged with killing her 2-year-old daugh...

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Defendant Michael P. McCarthy, center, reacts after a guilty of second degree murder verdict against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murd...

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Michael Sprinsky, far left, gets a hug from his sister Laura Sprinsky, as the guilty verdict is read of second degree murder for defendant Michael P. McCarthy at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Monday, Ju...

(Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool). Defendant Michael P. McCarthy looks at his attorney Jonathan Shapiro after a guilty of second degree murder against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of sec...

(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Michael McCarthy watches as jury selection begins for his murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. McCarthy was convicted Monday, June 26 of second-...

BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend's daughter. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

A prosecutor asked the judge to set McCarthy's parole eligibility at 25 years - 10 years more than the minimum. McCarthy's lawyer called that recommendation "vindictive."

The girl's mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy's trial that she saw him kill her daughter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.