Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston

(AP Photo/Paul White, File). FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presiden...

BOSTON (AP) - Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (BAHN'-gee-moon) is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week.

The museum says the U.N.'s eighth secretary-general will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Ban held office from January 2007 to December 2016. During that time, the South Korean-born diplomat focused his efforts on climate change, gender equality and poverty, among other issues, and introduced new measures aimed at making the United Nations more transparent, effective and efficient.

Prior to becoming secretary-general, Ban served as foreign policy adviser and national security adviser, respectively, to the South Korean president.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.