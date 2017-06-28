Donna Hargens attends final board meeting as JCPS Superintendent

Hargens announced she was stepping down from her role with JCPS in April. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday night was the last Jefferson County Public School board meeting for outgoing Superintendent Donna Hargens.

Hargens' official last day on the job is July 1.

At the meeting, members of the JCPS board thanked Hargens for her six years on the job.

"Under Dr. Hargens' leadership, student achievement is up across the board," Chris Brady of District 7 said. "Kindergarten readiness is above the state average, college and career readiness has doubled, and JCPS met the 80 percent high school graduation goal for the first time in district history."

Hargens announced in April that she would be stepping down from her leadership role. Her contract was expected to go through 2019, but ended after months of closed door, late night meetings in executive session through the spring.

Doss High School principal Marty Pollio will serve as interim Superintendent while the district searches for a permanent replacement.

