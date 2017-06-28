WAVE 3 anchor Connie Leonard honored by Today's Woman

Connie was named Most Admired Woman in Media. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News Anchor Connie Leonard was honored by Today's Woman magazine on Tuesday night.

Leonard was named Most Admired Woman in Media, accepting her award at the Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue.

Connie has worked at WAVE 3 News since 1996.

