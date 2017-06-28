6-vehicle crash at I-71S near I-264 causing delays

This view shows the backup at the Barbour Lane overpass. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A six-vehicle crash is blocking the right lane of Interstate 71 South just before Interstate 264.

Trimarc said the accident involves a semi and five passenger vehicles at the 6.2 mile marker.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

