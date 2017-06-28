Suspect took joyride on street sweeper, crashed and fled

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect who stole a street sweeper and went on a brief joyride before crashing it.

Paterson police say the theft happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday as a worker was changing a garbage bag on the vehicle.

The suspect drove the vehicle for about a half mile and then crashed into several cars before running away.

No one was injured, but several parked cars were damaged.

