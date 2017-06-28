Report: Former UofL basketball player Chris Jones shot in Memphis, TN

The basketball court in Memphis where the shooting took place (Source: WMC)

MEMPHIS, TN (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville basketball player Chris Jones was shot Tuesday night in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, a Memphis television station reported.

WHBQ-TV, Fox 13 in Memphis, reported that a fight late Tuesday night on a basketball court next door to a police precinct led to the shooting, and that officers heard the shots fired.

Jones reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. WMC-TV, WAVE 3 News' sister station in Memphis, reported that a shooting victim showed up at a hospital about a half-hour after the incident, but that station has not yet identified the victim as Jones. WMC reported that a second victim suffered a head injury in the fight.

While in Louisville, Jones was accused of rape and sodomy, but in April 2015, a grand jury chose not to indict him or two other co-defendants in the case.

