2 arrested in McCracken Co. after report of suspicious vehicle

Two men from Tennessee are behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to Deputy Trent Hardin, deputies noticed a car sitting in the parking lot of the Polaris dealership on Husband Road. Hardin reported there were two men around the vehicle.

Investigators made contact with the man who were identified as Jarrod Ainsworth, 35, of Cedar Hill, and Theren Clark, 29.

Both men said they were headed to Las Vegas, but investigators said they didn't have consistent stories as to why they were parked at the dealership. Ainsworth also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, according to Hardin.

Deputies found marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in their car.

Ainsworth faces charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine).

Clark is charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine).

