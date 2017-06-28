No new murder trial date yet for Dooley

When will David Dooley get a new murder trial date?

The case came up in Boone County Court Wednesday, but a new trial date was not set.

One might be set when Dooley returns to court Aug. 3.

A Boone County Circuit Court judge decided last month the Northern Kentucky man was entitled to a new trial.

Judge J.R. Schrand ruled that a newly surfaced video showing a man walking to a door and pulling on it was crucial evidence withheld from Dooley's defense.

The 42-year-old Burlington has maintained his innocence in the May 29, 2012 slaying of Michelle Mockbee, 42, his co-worker a Thermo Fisher Scientific in Florence.

Dooley worked at the company as a janitor, and her body was found outside in the industrial park.

He was convicted of her murder in 2014 and sentenced to life in prison.

But, earlier this year his lawyers announced they wanted him retried.

The man in the video shows someone else could have gotten into the industrial park and murdered Mockbee.

A thumb drive with text messages between Boo and lead detective in the case raised questions over the integrity of the Dooley investigation and threw the conviction in doubt.

A court clerk found the drive drive containing messages between Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney Linda Tally Smith and Bruce McVay, the lead detective in the case, raised questions over the integrity of the investigation and threw the conviction into doubt.

In March, the two admitted under oath they had an affair, but they said it started after the 2014 trial.

The clerk's attorney gave the thumb drive to the state's attorney general, who took over prosecution of the Dooley case and led to Dooney's defense discovering the video.

Tally Smith insists she didn't know about the video until after the trial.

