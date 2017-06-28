Former JCPS superintendent Ernest Grayson dies at 91

Jones reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Jones reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Grayson helped oversee the merger of the county and city school systems and court-ordered busing in the 1970s.More >>
Grayson helped oversee the merger of the county and city school systems and court-ordered busing in the 1970s.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
No injuries have been reported.More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of June 23, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The following individuals are currently wanted by the Louisville Metro Police Department as of June 23, 2017. If you have any information on any of the individuals listed please contact the anonymous LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The fire was reported at 8108 Lake Terrace shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>
The fire was reported at 8108 Lake Terrace shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.More >>