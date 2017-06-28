Former JCPS superintendent Ernest Grayson dies at 91

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Ernest Grayson, who helped oversee the merger of the county and city school systems and court-ordered busing in the 1970s, has died.

According to his official obituary, Grayson died peacefully on Monday at the age of 91.

Grayson was a Navy veteran who served in the Korean War and rose to the rank of Captain.

He went to work for the Jefferson County School Board in 1955 where he spent 20 years in finance before he was appointed superintendent, a role he filled from 1975 to 1980.

He later became secretary-treasurer of Winston Products.

Grayson is survived by his wife of 67 years, three children and two grandchildren.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, located at 4614 Brownsboro Road. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation is at Pearson Funeral Home, located at 149 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird Street, Louisville, KY 40203.

