OPD arrests man accused of shooting victim in the face

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in Owensboro.

Police arrested 31-year-old Marquez W. Bibbs on Tuesday. He is accused of shooting someone in the face during an argument.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday. The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to be treated for the injury, authorities said.

Bibbs is being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on an assault charge.

