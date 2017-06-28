Jason Williams out 6-8 months after injury in Big3 debut

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Tri State player-captain Jermaine O'Neal, left, looks to shoot with Power player/captain Corey Maggette (50) defending during the first half of Game 2 in the BIG3 Basketball League debut, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Barclays...

NEW YORK (AP) - Former NBA point guard Jason Williams will miss six to eight months after suffering a knee injury in the opening game of the Big3.

Corey Maggette, also injured in the opening week of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league of former NBA players, had surgery for a leg injury. There is no timetable for his return.

The injuries were announced Wednesday during a conference call with Cube and Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who also detailed a couple rules changes starting with this weekend's game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Games will be played to 50 points, instead of 60, with halftime coming when the first team reaches 25 points. Cube said that would help the four games per day move more quickly.

