Vehicle stolen from western KY spotted; suspects possibly armed and dangerous

This car is identical to the one that was stolen. (Source: KSP)

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police needs the public's help locating a stolen car and a possibly armed and dangerous couple that may be in the area of Hardin, Kentucky.

The silver 2014 Ford Focus hatchback was reported stolen on Monday from Briensburg Road in Marshall County.

Police said the car has been seen on surveillance video over the past three days in Marshall County, Calloway County and McCracken County in Kentucky and Henry County, Tennessee. It most recently was seen in the Hardin area of Marshall County about 8:15 Wednesday morning.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle had Kentucky license plate number 381WXG and a Betty Boop plate on the front bumper. It is unknown whether either or both plates are still on the car.

A white man and a white woman in their early-to-mid-20s are believed to be traveling in the vehicle. Police think they know the names of the couple, but they have not been released.

Police said the couple may be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees this vehicle should call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or call 911. Anonymous tips also can be reported through the free KSP app.

