KSP looking for vehicle stolen in Marshall Co.; couple possibly armed

Kentucky State Police are looking for two people, possibly armed, in a stolen vehicle.

According to Troopers, the car was reported stolen on Monday from Briensburg Road in Marshall County, Kentucky. It's a silver 2014 Ford Focus hatchback.

Over the past three days, troopers say the vehicle has been seen on surveillance in Marshall County, Calloway County, McCracken County and Henry County, Tenn. It was most recently seen in the Hardin, Ky. area around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle reportedly had a Kentucky registration of 381WXG and also had a Betty Boop license plate on the front bumper. It is unknown at this time if either or both plates are still on the vehicle.

According to KSP, a man and woman are believed to be in the car. Both are reportedly in their early-to-mid 20s.

Troopers say they have identified the two people but have not gotten warrants for them yet. They said the couple is possibly armed and should not be approached.

You can contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.