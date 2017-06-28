6 arrested in Jeffersontown drug raid

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Six people have arrested on drug trafficking charges after a search warrant was served at a Jeffersontown home.

The arrests were made June 27 in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane. Arrest reports say large amounts of meth were being sold.

Arrested were Joseph Ellis Hinton, 49, of Jeffersontown; Bryan Lowery, 32, of Louisville; Olivia A Tobbe, 25, of Taylorsville; Joshua Wright, 28, of Louisville; Christopher E. Hughes, 38, of Jeffersontown; and Jennifer Lea Maynard, 34, of Jeffersontown.

All are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hinton is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, while charged of possession of a defaced firearm were filed against Lowery, Tobbe and Wright.

Officers found over 2 1/2 ounces of suspected meth along with marijuana, pills, drug paraphernalia and cash. Police also recovered a shotgun, rifle and a handgun.

